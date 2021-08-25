Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TTK stock opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Takkt has a 12 month low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a 12 month high of €14.46 ($17.01). The company has a market capitalization of $921.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

