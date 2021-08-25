Tapmydata Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $863,953.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.00518235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.54 or 0.01154338 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,077,730 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.