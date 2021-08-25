Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

