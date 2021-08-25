TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,810 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

