TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 97.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $580.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.