Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

