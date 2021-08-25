Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,829 shares of company stock worth $4,908,217 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,194. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

