Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) versus Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head to Head Analysis

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telos and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 11.64 $1.69 million $0.04 784.00 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telos and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $40.14, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -14.85% -17.50% -7.26% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

