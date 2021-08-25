TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.82.

TSE:T opened at C$28.82 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.14. The firm has a market cap of C$37.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.01.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

