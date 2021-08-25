TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00158201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,868.18 or 0.99881964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.65 or 0.01027376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.15 or 0.06501973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

