Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

TEX stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

