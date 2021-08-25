Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $166,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTRK opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

