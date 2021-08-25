TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 35,356 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39.

On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$142.18. The company had a trading volume of 189,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.57. The firm has a market cap of C$13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.