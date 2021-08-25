The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 13,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.