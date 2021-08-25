The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. 24,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.