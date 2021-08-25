The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

