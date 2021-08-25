The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $1,951,524.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Paula A. Sneed sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,951,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 443,845 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,309,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,941,000 after buying an additional 471,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

