The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.83. 1,744,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,910. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

