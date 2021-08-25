The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.06

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$95.06 and last traded at C$94.80, with a volume of 9635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.04.

DSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last three months.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

