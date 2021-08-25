The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.06

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$95.06 and last traded at C$94.80, with a volume of 9635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.04.
DSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last three months.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
