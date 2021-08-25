The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $90.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.