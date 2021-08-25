The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

