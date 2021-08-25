The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
