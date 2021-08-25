The Graph Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.52 billion and $252.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

