The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph Sells 1,422 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Howard Hughes stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.53.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
