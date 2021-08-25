The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph Sells 1,422 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

