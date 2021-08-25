The J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

