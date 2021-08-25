The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 25,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,150,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

