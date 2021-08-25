The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.70 Million

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $91.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The Lovesac reported sales of $61.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $433.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $437.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 381,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,798. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $849.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.45.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

