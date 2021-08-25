The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 2,074,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

