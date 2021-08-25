The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

