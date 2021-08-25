The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $101,906.88 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $7,551.52.

On Thursday, June 24th, Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

