The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 104,434.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

