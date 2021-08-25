The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz Sells 72,546 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

