The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$85.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Insiders sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.45.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.