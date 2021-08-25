The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 774.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 229,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $323.52 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

