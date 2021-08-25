Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

