THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 22.3% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.04 or 0.00021126 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $179.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

