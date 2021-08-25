Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 49,113 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,384,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,212,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

