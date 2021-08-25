Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $427,281.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $427,281.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.75 or 0.00788340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00102019 BTC.

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

