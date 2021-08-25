Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVTY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,455. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

