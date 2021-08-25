Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,544. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.