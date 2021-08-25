Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

TOL opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.