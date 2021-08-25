TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

