TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
