Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after buying an additional 630,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.