Traders Buy Large Volume of Oriental Culture Call Options (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,772% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

NYSE OCG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,769. Oriental Culture has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oriental Culture during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

