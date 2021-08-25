Traders Buy Large Volume of W. P. Carey Call Options (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,261 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 1,330 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

