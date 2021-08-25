Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Put Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,870 put options on the company. This is an increase of 905% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 109,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $660,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.23 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

