Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) traded up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.46. 37,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,144,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

