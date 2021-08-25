TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 184,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,402. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.88 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.