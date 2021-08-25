TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.
Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 184,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,402. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.88 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
