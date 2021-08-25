Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

About Trek Metals

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pincunah and Jimblebar gold and base metal projects covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trek Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.