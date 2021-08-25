Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $555.61. 2,170,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.17.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

