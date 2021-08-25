Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $18.10. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 910,947 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,458,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,793,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 766,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

